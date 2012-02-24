EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
PARIS Feb 24 A Paris court has upheld 11 French banks' appeal against a 384.9 million-euro ($512 million) fine dished out by France's antitrust authority for alleged collusion on cheque fees.
The ruling demanded a repayment of the 2010 fine to lenders including BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and Credit Agricole, which had been accused of acting in concert between 2000 and 2007 to set interbank cheque fees, as payment processing was overhauled to prepare for the euro.
The transitional agreement that created the fees could not be likened to the operation of a secret cartel said the ruling, published on the competition authority's website.
As the fees were only established at an interbank level there was no explicit link to client fees, the ruling added.
The competition authority declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7511 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by David Hulmes)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has