PARIS, July 10 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Tuesday it rated France's Bank Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) at "2", level with Germany, Japan, Sweden and Belgium, on an ascending scale of risk from 1 to 10.

S&P said France's strengths included a wealthy, highly diversified, resilient and open economy. It cited the balance-sheet strength of France's private sector and households.

However, it added that France suffered from a high tax burden, relatively high government indebtedness and a "moderate" overvaluation in house prices that would lead to a period of "soft lending" for banks.

