Philippines' Duterte says Islamic State not behind casino attack
MANILA, June 3 Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Saturday that Islamic State militants were not behind the deadly attack at a casino in the capital Manila on Friday.
LONDON Nov 21 French Connection Group PLC : * Performance of our uk/europe retail business has improved during the period * On a like-for-like basis, revenue during the third quarter was flat on last
year * Profit before tax for the third quarter was broadly in-line with our internal
expectations
BRASILIA, June 3 Former Brazilian lawmaker Rodrigo Rocha Loures, a close aide and friend of President Michel Temer, was arrested at his home on Saturday in a corruption investigation that also targets the president, a federal police spokesman said.