May 15 British fashion retailer French Connection Group Plc reported a 9.1 percent rise in underlying like-for-like retail sales in the 15 weeks to May 10 as improved styles and better clothing ranges attracted more shoppers.

The London-based company, which has been trying to turn itself around after three profit warnings in two years, said order book for autumn/winter 2014 collection is ahead of this time last year.

French Connection, which has about 131 outlets in the UK/Europe, closed two non-contributing stores in the period. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)