* FY profit 5 mln stg, down 32 pct, in line with
expectations
* Says UK retail business performed badly, starts review
* Company plans overseas expansion
* Shares down 3 pct to 54 pence
LONDON, March 14 British fashion group
French Connection said a disappointing performance in
the UK had led profit to slide in 2011, and that it expects its
home market to remain challenging in 2012.
French Connection, whose eponymous high street clothing
chain accounts for over 90 percent of its revenue, reported a 32
percent drop in pretax profit to 5 million pounds ($7.87
million) in the year to end-Jan, in line with expectations.
The company issued profit warnings in November and February,
leading analysts to cut their pretax profit forecasts to a
consensus of 4.7 million pounds.
"In the light of the poor performance of the UK retail
division we are reviewing our retail operations in order to
improve sales and margin in this core business," Chairman and
Chief Executive Stephen Marks said in a statement.
"We are very aware that there will be no quick solutions and
that changes we make will take time to have an impact."
Many British retailers are struggling as consumers grapple
with inflation, muted wage growth, government austerity
measures, worries about job security, a stagnant housing market
and the impact of the euro zone debt crisis.
French Connection was more upbeat on its international
operations and said it would expand overseas this year and open
more stores in China, Hong Kong and India.
The firm ended the year with a cash position of 34 million
pounds and is proposing a full year dividend of 1.6 pence.
French Connection shares were down 3 percent to 54 pence at
0820 GMT.