Sept 18 French Connection Group Plc :

* H1 pretax loss 3.9 million stg versus 6.1 million stg loss year ago

* H1 revenue fell 6.6 percent to 84 million stg

* Total group revenue down 6.6 percent reflecting planned store closures and exchange rate movements

* Underlying UK/Europe retail like-for-like sales up 6.0 pct

* Encouraging to see positive momentum continuing to be reflected in wholesale forward order book where winter 14 is up on last year, initial spring 15 orders are strong