May 15 French Connection Group Plc

* Underlying basis like-for-like sales increased by 9.1% in 15 week period to 10 may 2014

* UK/Europe wholesale revenue is 8% above last year

* Board consider group to be on track to deliver results in line with market expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)