BRIEF-Zemaitijos decides to distribute company's profit of 2016 and to allocate EUR 0.10 of dividends to one share.
* Says on April 14 it was decided to distribute company's profit of 2016 and to allocate 0.10 euro of dividends to one share.
May 15 French Connection Group Plc
* Underlying basis like-for-like sales increased by 9.1% in 15 week period to 10 may 2014
* UK/Europe wholesale revenue is 8% above last year
* Board consider group to be on track to deliver results in line with market expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)
* Says on April 14 it was decided to distribute company's profit of 2016 and to allocate 0.10 euro of dividends to one share.
April 18 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd