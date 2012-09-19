Sept 19 Fashion retailer French Connection Group
Plc reported a loss for the first half of the fiscal
year as demand in its core British market remained weak.
The British retailer, whose eponymous high street clothing
chain accounts for over 90 percent of its sales, said it
completed a review of its retail business and have implemented
several initiatives, including disposal of loss-making stores.
These initiatives will take up to two years before they
fully benefit French Connection's results, the company said.
It reported a loss before tax of 6.3 million pounds ($10.24
million) for the six months to July 31, compared with a profit
before tax of 700,000 pounds a year earlier.
Revenue fell about 7 percent to 96 million pounds.
Like-for-like sales at its UK/Europe retail division, which
accounts for half of the company's revenue, fell 9.5 percent.
"The last six months have continued to be very difficult for
French Connection's UK/Europe retail business," Chief Executive
Stephen Marks said in a statement.
Many British retailers are finding the going tough as
consumers cut back spending in the face of inflation, meagre
wage increases, employment fears and government austerity
measures.
French Connection's shares, which have fallen 38 percent
this year, closed at 25 pence on the London Stock Exchange on
Tuesday.