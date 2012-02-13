KOUROU, French Guiana Feb 13 Europe's first Vega rocket blasted off from French Guiana on Monday in an inaugural flight aimed at giving Europe a vehicle for scientific satellite missions.

The rocket took off from the European Space Agency's launch site in Kourou, French Guiana, on the northeast coast of South America at 7.00 a.m. (1000 GMT), with nine scientific satellites on board.

Vega will complement the family of rockets currently available for launch from Guiana - the Ariane 5 heavy-lift launcher introduced in 1996, and Soyuz, a medium-class launcher.

Monday's mission was scheduled to last around 90 minutes, during which time the nine satellites should separate and go into orbit. (Reporting by Jessy Xavier; Writing by Alexander Miles; Editing by Louise Ireland and Catherine Bremer)