FRANKFURT Dec 14 German healthcare group Fresenius said it would exit its loss-making biotech business in order to focus on its other businesses, which it said offer better growth opportunities.

Fresenius said it was in talks with several parties over a sale of Fresenius Biotech, which had sales of 26 million euros ($34 million) in the first nine months of 2012 but posted a loss of 15 million euros.

($1 = 0.7641 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)