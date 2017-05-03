FRANKFURT May 3 Fresenius Medical Care
, the German kidney dialysis provider which derives
about three quarters of sales from North America, posted a 17
percent gain in quarterly adjusted net income, benefiting from
higher reimbursement rates and lower costs of medicines for
dialysis patients.
First-quarter adjusted net income of 249 million euros
($272.23 million) excluded a one-off gain of 59 million euros
from settling a dispute with the U.S. Departments of Veterans
Affairs and Justice over outstanding payments.
FMC switched to the euro as a reporting currency from U.S.
dollars.
($1 = 0.9147 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)