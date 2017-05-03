FRANKFURT May 3 Fresenius Medical Care , the German kidney dialysis provider which derives about three quarters of sales from North America, posted a 17 percent gain in quarterly adjusted net income, benefiting from higher reimbursement rates and lower costs of medicines for dialysis patients.

First-quarter adjusted net income of 249 million euros ($272.23 million) excluded a one-off gain of 59 million euros from settling a dispute with the U.S. Departments of Veterans Affairs and Justice over outstanding payments.

FMC switched to the euro as a reporting currency from U.S. dollars.

($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)