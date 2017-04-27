FRANKFURT, April 27 Fresenius has tapped Telefonica Deutschland finance chief Rachel Empey to fill the same position at the diversified German healthcare group, monthly Manager Magazin cited sources as saying on Thursday.

Fresenius Chief Executive Stephan Sturm, who was promoted from chief financial officer last June, said earlier this week the company had found someone for the CFO position but that it was unclear when the current employer would let the executive go.

A spokesman for Fresenius declined to comment on the Manager Magazin report. Officials at Telefonica Deutschland were not immediately available.

Fresenius this week stepped up its dealmaking, agreeing to buy U.S. generic drugmaker Akorn for $4.75 billion (4.37 billion euros) and the biosimilars arm of Germany's Merck KGaA.

Takeovers have been part of Fresenius's growth strategy under previous boss Ulf Mark Schneider, now leading Nestle , but Sturm is lifting the pace, having bought a Spanish hospital chain for 5.8 billion euros since taking over in June. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Peter Maushagen; Editing by Maria Sheahan)