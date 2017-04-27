FRANKFURT, April 27 Fresenius has
tapped Telefonica Deutschland finance chief Rachel
Empey to fill the same position at the diversified German
healthcare group, monthly Manager Magazin cited sources as
saying on Thursday.
Fresenius Chief Executive Stephan Sturm, who was promoted
from chief financial officer last June, said earlier this week
the company had found someone for the CFO position but that it
was unclear when the current employer would let the executive
go.
A spokesman for Fresenius declined to comment on the Manager
Magazin report. Officials at Telefonica Deutschland were not
immediately available.
Fresenius this week stepped up its dealmaking, agreeing to
buy U.S. generic drugmaker Akorn for $4.75 billion
(4.37 billion euros) and the biosimilars arm of Germany's Merck
KGaA.
Takeovers have been part of Fresenius's growth strategy
under previous boss Ulf Mark Schneider, now leading Nestle
, but Sturm is lifting the pace, having bought a Spanish
hospital chain for 5.8 billion euros since taking over in June.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Peter Maushagen; Editing by
Maria Sheahan)