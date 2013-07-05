BRIEF-Retrophin board appoints Ron Squarer as director
* Retrophin Inc - on april 10, board approved increase to size of board from 8 to 9 directors, appointed ron squarer to serve as a director- sec filing
FRANKFURT, July 5 German diversified healthcare group Fresenius confirmed its 2013 guidance on Friday after receiving a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) related to an inspection of its oncolytic API plant in Kalyani, India.
The company said in a statement the warning was about "non-conformities regarding manufacturing, documentation practices and data integrity."
"The company has made significant progress in remedying the issues cited in the warning letter," Fresenius said, adding that its 2013 guidance already included expected one-off charges related to fixing the problems. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Editing by Jonathan Gould)
April 13 Drug company Innoviva Inc said on Thursday it would undertake a review of its costs, including executive compensation following pressure from activist investor Sarissa Capital Management LP.