FRANKFURT May 17 German diversified healthcare group Fresenius will look for further takeovers to underpin its position as Germany's largest private-sector hospitals operator, its chief executive said.

"We will strengthen our leading position in the German hospitals market with further acquisitions," CEO Ulf Schneider told shareholders at the group's annual general meeting on Friday.

This would be mainly as part of the ongoing privatisation of state-run or church-run hospitals.

The company last year completed the takeover of smaller hospitals operator Damp Group for 560 million euros ($723 million) including debt. It unsuccessfully tried to acquire Germany's second-largest hospitals operator Rhoen-Klinikum in 2012.

The Fresenius CEO also confirmed the group's full-year outlook for sales growth of 7-10 percent and adjusted net income growth of 7-12 percent, both excluding the effect of currency swings.

