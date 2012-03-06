FRANKFURT, March 6 German healthcare firm
Fresenius has been asked to write down the value of
the government bonds it got in exchange for unpaid hospital
bills, evidence that the country's debt restructuring deal will
have an impact beyond the mainstream financial sector.
Greece is in the process of finalising a deal known as
private sector involvement (PSI) which will see bond holders
swallow a 53.5 percent nominal loss on the money they lent
Athens.
They have up until the end of the week to sign up to the
deal but Greece has said it is prepared to legally force
creditors to participate if they do not do so willingly.
A spokesman for Fresenius, which like many other health
firms was forced to take Greek bonds as payment for unpaid Greek
hospital bills, told Reuters on Tuesday that the company would
look into Greece's request.
"We don't expect a significant impact on our results," the
spokesman said. He added that most of the bonds, which had a
face value of roughly 50 million euros, had already been sold or
written down.
Several drugmakers and other manufacturing companies are in
a similar situation. Unpaid debts owed to the European
pharmaceuticals sector is estimated by the industrys' trade body
at up to $20 billion.
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Ludwig Burger;
Editing by Andrew Callus)