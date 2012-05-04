* Fresenius sends takeover documents to financial watchdog

* Takeover offer period to start on May 18

* Rhoen share closes at 21.36 eur on Friday, below offer (Adds detail, background)

FRANKFURT, May 4 German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius will submit the documents for its 3.1 billion euro ($4.07 billion) takeover offer for Rhoen Klinikum to German regulator BaFin as soon as today, a spokesman for Fresenius said.

The offer period is then set to start on May 18, when the documents are published.

The spokesman on Friday reiterated that Fresenius has no plans to buy Rhoen Klinikum shares on the open market.

Fresenius said last week in unveiling the offer that Rhoen-Klinikum's founder and chairman Eugen Muench, who controls 12.45 percent of the group's shares, supported the transaction, but Rhoen said in a separate statement its management would first have to assess the offer before passing judgment.

Disclosure rules required Rhoen to issue a statement on Wednesday which some investors interpreted as indicating that Fresenius had already taken over the Muench stake, but this was not the case, the Fresenius spokesman said.

"Should the takeover offer not succeed -- for example if the minimum acceptance threshold were not reached -- then there would be no transfer of the shares held by Muench to Fresenius," the spokesman said.

Should Fresenius succeed in its bid, it will become the largest private-sector operator of German hospitals.

Fresenius, which controls dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care, is offering 22.50 euros per share in cash, a premium of 52 percent to Rhoen-Klinikum's closing price on May 25 and 53 percent above the average price over the previous three months.

Rhoen shares closed up 0.5 percent on Friday at 21.36 euros, well below the Fresenius offer price. Fresenius shares closed down 0.3 percent at 78.70 euros. ($1=0.7625 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Victoria Bryan and Jonathan Gould; Editing by Greg Mahlich)