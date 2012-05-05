FRANKFURT May 5 Fresenius's finances
could handle another acquisition after the planned 3.1 billion
euro ($4.07 billion) takeover of Rhoen Klinikum, the
German healthcare conglomerate's chief executive told a weekly
newspaper.
"We want to be flexible if there are opportunities," Ulf
Schneider said, in a reference to acquisitions in an interview
to be published in Euro am Sonntag on Sunday.
In an excerpt of the interview, Schneider also said
Fresenius would raise its dividend for this year if it reaches
its recently raised 2012 profit outlook, and said he expects
unit Fresenius Medical Care to reach or exceed its
earnings forecast for the year.
($1 = 0.7625 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)