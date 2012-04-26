* Offers 22.50 eur per share, a 52 pct premium

* To create largest German private-sector hospital group

* Key shareholder Muench supports bid

* Rhoen-Klinikum shares suspended, Fresenius up 0.4 pct (Adds details on price and financing, share price)

FRANKFURT, April 26 Fresenius said it plans to take over Rhoen-Klinikum for 3.1 billion euros ($4.09 billion), ma king the Ge rman healthcare conglomerate by far the largest private-sector operator of German hospitals.

Fresenius said on Thursday that Rhoen-Klinikum's founder and Chairman Eugen Muench, who controls 12.35 percent of the group's shares, supports the transaction.

The German healthcare conglomerate is offering 22.50 euros per share in cash, a premium of 52 percent on Rhoen-Klinikum's closing share price on Wednesday and 53 percent above the volume-weighted average price over the last three months.

Rhoen shares were suspended from trading at the open, while Fresenius shares were up 0.4 percent at 0729 GMT.

The offer is contingent on a minimum acceptance of 90 percent of Rhoen's share capital at the end of the offer period.

Rhoen is one of Germany's largest private hospital operators, with 2011 sales of 2.6 billion euros, running 53 hospitals and 39 health care centers.

That compares with 2.67 billion in sales and 65 clinics of Fresenius subsidiary Helios.

"By extending our health care network across the entire country, we will bring some 75 percent of Germany's people within an hour's drive of one of our hospitals," Fresenius Chief Executive Ulf Schneider said.

Combining procurement, services and administration of the two businesses would widen the new hospital group's core earnings margin by 1-2 percentage points, Fresenius added.

It plans to finance the acquisition through a syndicated loan, a bond issue, and through equity instruments worth up to 1 billion euros.

The Else Kroener-Fresenius-Foundation, which controls Fresenius, will participate in the equity financing with a high double-digit million euro amount, the company added.

It also said Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Société Générale, Credit Suisse and UniCredit have made financing commitments.

Fresenius and its unit Fresenius Medical Care also published first-quarter results ahead of schedule on Thursday.

($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)