FRANKFURT May 4 German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius will submit the documents for its 3.1 billion euro ($4.08 billion) takeover offer for Rhoen Klinikum to German regulator BaFin as soon as today, a spokesman told Reuters.

The offer period is then set to start on May 18, when the documents are published.

Should Fresenius succeed in its bid, it will become the largest private-sector operator of German hospitals.

