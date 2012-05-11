FRANKFURT May 11 German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius said it placed new shares in its capital increase at 73.50 euros apiece, generating gross proceeds of 1.01 billion euro ($1.31 billion).

The issue, placed with institutional investors, will help finance the planned takeover of hospital manager Rhoen-Klinikum . ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)