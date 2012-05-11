BRIEF-Mithra Pharmaceuticals receives orphan drug designation from EMA for E4 in neonatal encephalopathy
* RECEIVES ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FROM EMA FOR E4 IN NEONATAL ENCEPHALOPATHY
FRANKFURT May 11 German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius said it placed new shares in its capital increase at 73.50 euros apiece, generating gross proceeds of 1.01 billion euro ($1.31 billion).
The issue, placed with institutional investors, will help finance the planned takeover of hospital manager Rhoen-Klinikum . ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
* RECEIVES ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FROM EMA FOR E4 IN NEONATAL ENCEPHALOPATHY
* WILSON THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES US ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR WTX101 FOR THE TREATMENT OF ALS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)