BERLIN, Sept 21 German health group Fresenius
rebuffed concerns by the Ver.di labour union that
thousands of jobs could be lost over its purchase of hospitals
from rival Rhoen-Klinikum.
"There is no foundation whatsoever to this," a spokesman for
the Bad Homburg-based company told Reuters on Saturday.
Ver.di estimates that as many as 7,000 jobs at Rhoen could
be axed after Fresenius acquired 43 hospitals and 15 outpatient
facilities, weekly business magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported
earlier on Saturday.
The transaction, which according to Rhoen does not require a
shareholder vote, would make Fresenius's German hospitals unit
Helios Europe's largest private hospital operator, Fresenius
said in a statement on Friday.
The spokesman for Fresenius dismissed views held by Ver.di
health expert Uwe Ostendorff that a quarter of 30,000 jobs at
Rhoen may be scrapped, adding the rival is "well positioned."
The sale comes exactly 12 months after Fresenius dropped
plans to buy all of Rhoen for 3.1 billion euros after an
industry rival and service supplier bought blocking stakes in
Rhoen.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer. Additional reporting by Olaf
Brenner; editing by Ron Askew.)