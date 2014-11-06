FRANKFURT Nov 6 German diversified healthcare group Fresenius SE on Thursday said Fresenius Kabi and its Russian partners Sistema JSFC and Zenitco Finance Management LLC have agreed to terminate their joint venture agreement.

The joint venture, which was announced in April 2014, is going to be abandoned because of "changing political and regulatory circumstances in the region," Fresenius said in a statement late on Thursday.

The intention was to combine Fresenius Kabi's Russian and CIS business with the partners' subsidiary CJSC Binnopharm.

Fresenius Kabi is committed to further grow its business in the region, and is exploring other potential options to cooperate with Binnopharm, Fresenius added.

Fresenius Kabi AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA health care group. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Keiron Henderson)