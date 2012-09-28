NEW YORK, Sept 28 Fresenius Medical Care AG , the world's largest kidney dialsysis provider, outlined further details on its $3.8 billion credit facility during a bank meeting in Frankfurt earlier today, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The refinancing facility consists of approximately $1.2 billion in five-year revolving credit facilities, a $1.8 billion, five-year term loan A and aN $800 million, seven-year term loan B.

The $1.2 billion revolving credits include a $400 million U.S. and multicurrency revolver (including euro, British pounds sterling, Swiss francs, Japanese yen, Canadian dollars and Mexican pesos), a $200 million U.S. revolver and a 500 million euro revolver.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is leading the transaction. Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, JP Morgan, Scotia Bank and UniCredit are lead arrangers and joint bookrunners on the deal. Another bank meeting is scheduled for Monday in New York. A Fresenius spokesperson did not return calls by press time.

Pricing on the loans is based on the company's consolidated leverage ratio. It opens at 200bp over Libor and pays 62.5bp on undrawn amounts. Pricing on a concurrent term loan B has not yet been disclosed.

Financial covenants include a maximum leverage ratio of 3.5 times with step downs to 3.0 times and a minimum interest coverage ratio (defined as the ratio of consolidated Ebitda to net expense) of 3.0 times.

Lenders are being invited to participate pro rata across the $1.23 million equivalent revolving credits and $1.8 billion TLA. Commitments are due October 23, with closing and funding expected October 30. (Editing By Jon Methven)