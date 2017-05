BERLIN, June 26 German healthcare group Fresenius SE has appointed finance chief Stephan Sturm as its new chief executive, saying on Sunday that long-serving boss Ulf Mark Schneider is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

Fresenius said that Sturm, CFO since 2005, will take over as CEO on July 1, replacing Schneider, who was in the job for 13 years. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Louise Ireland)