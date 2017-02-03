WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
FRANKFURT Feb 3 Germany dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care said it was buying a majority stake in Cura Group, a leading operator of high-quality day hospitals in Australia.
It said the deal would be financed through a combination of cash and debt and would be operating earnings accretive in the first year after closing.
It did not say how large a stake it was buying, nor how much it was paying. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Adrian Croft)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.