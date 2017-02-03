FRANKFURT Feb 3 Germany dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care said it was buying a majority stake in Cura Group, a leading operator of high-quality day hospitals in Australia.

It said the deal would be financed through a combination of cash and debt and would be operating earnings accretive in the first year after closing.

It did not say how large a stake it was buying, nor how much it was paying. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Adrian Croft)