BRIEF-OBJ requests trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to licensing of a second technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Nov 4 Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) , the world's largest kidney dialysis provider, said third-quarter net income eased by 1 percent as the effect of U.S. healthcare budget cuts slightly outweighed lower costs and a recent acquisition in the United States.
The German group, which derives about two-thirds of its revenue from North America, said quarterly net income came to $271 million, compared with average expectations of $277 million in a Reuters poll.
The company still expects sales to grow 4 percent to $15.2 billion in 2014, excluding revenue of about $500 million from acquisitions completed during the first nine months of the year. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Appointment of Brian L. Mower, as cfo, effective 24th of april 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: