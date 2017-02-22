BRIEF-CSPC Pharmaceutical says unit acquires limited partnership interest in a fund
* Rich Wisdom Ltd shall transfer and assign to transferee limited partnership interest for a consideration of US$3.72 million
FRANKFURT Feb 22 The world's largest kidney dialysis provider Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) said it expected its net income growth to slow to between 7 and 9 percent this year, after a 21 percent jump last year.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had on average forecast an 11 percent rise in net income this year.
FMC, controlled by German healthcare group Fresenius , reported on Wednesday its fourth-quarter net income came in at $388 million, a tad above consensus for $378 million. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Rich Wisdom Ltd shall transfer and assign to transferee limited partnership interest for a consideration of US$3.72 million
KINSHASA, May 29 Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry has approved the use of a new Ebola vaccine to counter an outbreak of the hemorrhagic fever in northeastern Congo that has killed four people, a spokesman said on Monday.