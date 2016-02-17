FRANKFURT Feb 17 Dialysis specialist Fresenius
Medical Care (FMC) settled out of court for $250
million with U.S. plaintiffs who had accused the German company
of understating the side effects of a medical product, it said
late on Wednesday.
Since most of the payment will be covered by an insurance,
the negative pretax effect in the fourth quarter will be only
$60 million, the group said, adding it expected 2015 revenues of
about $16.7 billion. Its 2015 net profit, excluding the charge
net of tax, is expected to increase by about 2 percent
year-on-year, it added.
U.S. health regulators in 2012 started investigating whether
FMC violated rules by failing to alert dialysis clinics about
risks linked to a concentrate known as GranuFlo or NaturaLyte
for the preparation of dialysis fluids.
The German company had sent a memo to dialysis centres that
it operates in the United States, warning them about a link
between dosing errors with GranuFlo and a higher risk of cardiac
arrest.
But FMC did not send the memo to other U.S. dialysis centres
not operated by the company that may have used GranuFlo,
resulting in hundreds of lawsuits filed against the company.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)