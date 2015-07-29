GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hold losses, dollar strengthens after Fed
FRANKFURT, July 29 German healthcare group Fresenius SE on Wednesday lifted its full-year earnings target for the second time as its rivals in the U.S. generic infusion drug market struggled with production outages longer than expected.
Fresenius now expects adjusted group net income growth of 18-21 percent, excluding currency swings, driven by its generic infusion drugs and tube feeding equipment unit Kabi. Previously, the company forecast adjusted net income growth of 13-16 percent.
The company also narrowed down its 2015 sales target range, predicting currency adjusted growth of 8-10 percent, where it had previously seen 7-10 percent.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Thomas Atkins)
