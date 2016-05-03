FRANKFURT May 3 Fresenius on Tuesday
told analysts not to expect any immediate takeovers to
strengthen its Helios hospitals business, for which it has been
seeking deal targets outside of Germany.
The healthcare group added that transactions in generic
intravenous drugs and drip infusion equipment were also not on
the cards for now.
"When it comes to Helios international activity, ... we are
still studying that market and we're not at a stage where we're
making a deal right now," Fresenius Chief Executive Ulf
Schneider said in a conference call discussing first-quarter
results.
He said the same goes for the generic intravenous drug unit
Kabi.
"(Asset) prices have come down but we're very selective in
what is a good deal and what isn't," Schneider added.
Bloomberg cited sources familiar with the matter as saying
Fresenius was among bidders for Pfizer Inc.'s pumps and
devices business, which it acquired in last year's purchase of
Hospira Inc.
Overall, CEO Schneider said the group was hungry for growth
but focused and disciplined when it came to striking deals.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Tina Bellon)