FRANKFURT May 6 German diversified healthcare group Fresenius said on Tuesday it was not preparing any major deals to bolster its medical nutrition and generic drugs unit Kabi.

"All M&A projects Kabi is currently working on are small to medium-sized in nature. We are not pursuing any large transactions in the billion-euro-plus category at the present time," Fresenius Chief Executive Ulf Schneider told analysts in a conference call on Tuesday.

Sources told Reuters last month that the field of bidders for Danone's Medical Nutrition business, valued at about 4 billion euros ($5.6 billion), narrowed to Fresenius and Swiss food company Nestle.

Financial sources have recently said, however, that the talks have stalled, partly because of antitrust issues. ($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach)