BRIEF-Yunnan Baiyao Group to pay cash div 8 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 8 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
FRANKFURT Feb 25 German diversified healthcare group Fresenius SE announced plans to increase its dividend for 2013 after posting a 12 percent increase in 2013 net profit.
The company said on Tuesday it was raising its dividend to 1.25 euros per share from 1.10 euros a year earlier, just above an average analyst estimate of 1.22 euros in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Edward Taylor)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on April 27, for FY 2016