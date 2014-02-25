FRANKFURT Feb 25 German diversified healthcare group Fresenius SE announced plans to increase its dividend for 2013 after posting a 12 percent increase in 2013 net profit.

The company said on Tuesday it was raising its dividend to 1.25 euros per share from 1.10 euros a year earlier, just above an average analyst estimate of 1.22 euros in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Edward Taylor)