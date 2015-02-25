FRANKFURT Feb 25 German healthcare group
Fresenius SE expects its adjusted net income to rise
between 9 and 12 percent at constant currencies this year,
helped by additional earnings from the purchase of new hospitals
and demand for healthcare services.
It said on Wednesday that growth rate implied an increase in
underlying net income to about 1.27 billion euros ($1.4 billion)
from last year's 1.09 billion when applying Feb. 20 exchange
rates to the rest of the year.
Fresenius last year wrapped up a 3 billion euro purchase of
hospitals and outpatient facilities from peer Rhoen-Klinikum
, resulting in a 42 percent jump in annual operating
profit at its hospitals unit, Helios.
($1 = 0.8811 euros)
