FRANKFURT Oct 29 Fresenius SE on
Thursday lifted its full-year earnings guidance again, helped by
new infusion drug launches and as its rivals in the U.S. generic
infusion drug market struggle with production outages.
Fresenius, controlled by a German charitable trust, said it
expected adjusted net income growth of 20-22 percent excluding
currency swings, where it had previously seen an 18-21 percent
gain, driven by its generic infusion drugs and tube feeding
equipment unit Kabi.
It lifted its full-year earnings target twice this year.
The company confirmed its targeted sales growth range for
2015 of 8-10 percent, adjusted for currency swings.
Third-quarter adjusted net income for the group, which also
runs hospitals and kidney dialysis centres, jumped 31 percent to
367 million euros ($401.20 million), beating the consensus
estimate for 354 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.
($1 = 0.9147 euros)
