FRANKFURT May 3 German healthcare group Fresenius SE saw adjusted net income rise 24 percent in the first quarter, bolstered by the launch of new generic infusion drugs and rivals' supply shortages.

The group, controlled by a charitable trust, said on Tuesday that adjusted net income increased to 362 million euros ($417 million), surpassing the average estimate of 340 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Fresenius said it still aimed to increase 2016 net income by 8 to 12 percent, adjusted for currency swings and one-off items.

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC), the separately listed kidney dialysis provider controlled by Fresenius, confirmed it was targeting 15 to 20 net income growth this year, adjusted for one-off items.

FMC's first-quarter net income rose 9 percent to $228 million, broadly in line with the $230 million average estimate in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.8672 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)