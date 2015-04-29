* Expects adj net income growth of 13-16 pct, before forex effects

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, April 29 German healthcare group Fresenius SE lifted its full-year earnings forecast as its rivals in the U.S. generic infusion drug market grappled with supply shortages longer than expected.

For 2015, Fresenius now expects adjusted net income growth of 13 percent to 16 percent, adjusted for currency swings, up from a previous outlook for currency-adjusted growth of 9 percent to 12 percent.

The company confirmed its guidance for sales to increase by 7 percent to 10 percent, also before currency effects.

Its intravenous (IV) generic drugs unit Kabi has for several years been able to step into the breach when rivals suffered production blunders in the United States.

While hampering the U.S. healthcare system, these shortages affecting dozens of drugs have created windfall profits for the German company, which in 2008 had branched out into the U.S. injectable generic drugs market with the takeover of APP Pharmaceuticals.

Fresenius has previously forecast these supply shortages would slowly abate but said in its statement on Wednesday that "sales growth was boosted by IV drug shortages easing more slowly than expected."

First-quarter adjusted net income for the group rose 28 percent to 292 million euros ($325 million), beating consensus for 284 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Kabi, a maker of intravenous drugs such as anaesthetics and chemotherapy treatments, posted 15 percent higher first-quarter sales at 1.39 billion euros, also bolstered by new drug launches.

Kidney dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) , Fresenius's separately listed subsidiary, reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly net profit, meeting expectations, and confirmed its guidance for 2015. ($1 = 0.8994 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Ted Botha)