* Q1 adj net income 362 mln euros vs poll avg 340 mln
* Adj EBIT at Kabi up 20 pct
* Still confirms FY guidance for flat adj EBIT at Kabi
* FMC Q1 net income up 9 pct on higher U.S. reimbursement
(Adds details on intravenous drugs unit Kabi, FMC anaemia drug)
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, May 3 German healthcare group
Fresenius SE on Tuesday reported a 24 percent rise in
adjusted net income for the first quarter bolstered by the
launch of new generic intravenous drugs and rivals' supply
shortages.
The group, controlled by a charitable trust, said adjusted
net income increased to 362 million euros ($417 million),
topping the average estimate of 340 million in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
Its drip infusion unit Kabi reported a 20 percent rise in
currency-adjusted operating profit but confirmed its forecast
for flat operating earnings 2016 for the division, when adjusted
for currency swings.
Kabi, which makes drip feed equipment and injectable drugs
such as sedatives, anaesthetics, chemotherapy, has achieved
several years of surprise earnings growth partly because rivals
had to suspend production due to rebukes from U.S. healthcare
regulators.
Jefferies analyst Chris Cooper said given that Kabi was
still boosted by rivals' drug shortages Fresenius may be taking
a conservative stance in maintaining its guidance of flat
earnings.
The shares were seen 2.1 percent higher in trades before the
official market open at 0700 GMT.
At group level, Fresenius said it still aimed to increase
2016 net income by 8 to 12 percent, adjusted for currency swings
and one-off items.
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC), the separately
listed kidney dialysis provider controlled by Fresenius,
confirmed it was targeting 15 to 20 percent growth in adjusted
net income this year, helped by a higher reimbursement rate by
U.S. state insurer Medicare.
FMC's first-quarter net income rose 9 percent to $228
million, broadly in line with the $230 million average estimate
in a Reuters poll.
The company is benefiting from a switch to cheaper anaemia
treatment Mircera, provided by Roche, at the expense of
Amgen's more expensive drug Epogen.
It said 120,000 of its U.S. patients were on Mircera at the
end of March, more than the 110,000 it had previously targeted.
($1 = 0.8672 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Andreas Kroener; editing by
Georgina Prodhan and Jason Neely)