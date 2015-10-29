* Ups target again on drug launches, rivals' shortages
* Now sees adj net income up 20-22 pct
* Q3 adj net income 367 mln eur, above consensus
* Subsidiary FMC Q3 net income down 3 pct
(Adds infusion drugs industry background, FMC results)
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Oct 29 Fresenius SE on
Thursday lifted its full-year earnings guidance again, helped by
new infusion drug launches and as its rivals in the U.S. generic
infusion drug market struggle with production outages.
Fresenius, controlled by a German charitable trust, said it
expected adjusted net income growth of 20-22 percent excluding
currency swings, where it had previously seen an 18-21 percent
gain, driven by its Kabi unit, a maker of infusion, tube feeding
and blood transfusion supplies.
The company, which had already lifted its full-year earnings
target twice this year, confirmed its targeted sales growth
range for 2015 of 8-10 percent, adjusted for currency swings.
Third-quarter adjusted net income for the group, which also
runs hospitals and kidney dialysis centres, jumped 31 percent to
367 million euros ($401.20 million), beating the consensus
estimate for 354 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The Kabi unit has for several years been able to step into
the breach when rivals had to suspend production of products
such as the blood-thinning heparin drip or anaesthetic propofol
because of rebukes from U.S. healthcare regulators.
Kidney dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care (FMC)
, the separately listed subsidiary of Fresenius, on
Thursday confirmed its projections for 2016 sales growth of 7-10
percent.
FMC, which reports in dollars because it derives about
two-thirds of sales from North America, posted a 3 percent
decline in quarterly net profit to $262 million, as the weak
euro depressed the dollar value of European sales.
That was in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll
of analysts.
($1 = 0.9147 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz and
Victoria Bryan)