* Growth target of 8-12 pct is adjusted for forex, one-offs

* Stretch target of 2-2.25 bln eur for 2019 net income

* Fresenius Medical sees adj 2016 net income up 15-20 pct

* Fresenius up 1.2 pct pre-market, FMC down 1 pct (Adds background on dialysis unit FMC, Helios hospitals, Kabi infusion drugs)

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 German healthcare group Fresenius SE said on Wednesday it aimed to increase 2016 net income by 8 to 12 percent, adjusted for currency swings and one-off items, driven by its hospital chain, kidney dialysis operations and hospital development business.

The group, controlled by a charitable trust, also issued medium-term "stretch" targets for 2019 net income of between 2.0 billion euros ($2.2 billion) and 2.25 billion euros if foreign exchange rates remain largely unchanged and excluding the effect of any major acquisitions.

That compares with adjusted net income of 1.42 billion in 2015, which was broadly in line with market expectations.

Fresenius Medical Care, the separately-listed kidney dialysis provider controlled by Fresenius, predicted 15 to 20 net income growth this year, adjusted for one-off items.

The rise in obesity and diabetes is fuelling a persistent increase in kidney failure patients who require dialysis services. FMC is also expanding into chronic disease care and services related to its core dialysis business.

Fresenius's Helios unit, a chain of more than 100 German hospitals, will likely see a 3 to 5 percent revenue increase, excluding newly purchased hospitals, and it will no longer incur costs related to folding hospitals acquired from Rhoen-Klinikum AG into its organisation.

The group's generic infusion drugs unit Kabi, a major profit driver in the past, however forecast flat operating earnings 2016, when adjusted for currency swings.

Kabi saw several years of surprise earnings growth because rivals had to suspend production of products such as the blood-thinning heparin drip because of rebukes from U.S. healthcare regulators, but that effect appears to be petering out for now. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)