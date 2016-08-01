(Adds more detail on results, outlook, FMC results)
BERLIN Aug 1 German healthcare group Fresenius
SE raised its profit target for the year after
reporting a 12 percent rise in adjusted net income for the
second quarter bolstered by the launch of new generic
intravenous drugs and rivals' supply shortages.
Fresenius, controlled by a charitable trust, late on Monday
said it now expected 2016 net income to rise by between 11 and
14 percent in constant currency, compared with a previous
forecast of between 8 and 12 percent.
It raised the outlook for drip infusion unit Kabi, saying it
now expected earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at constant
currency and organic sales to rise between 3 and 5 percent. It
had previously predicted flat sales and earnings.
Kabi, which makes drip feed equipment and injectable drugs
such as sedatives, anaesthetics, chemotherapy, has achieved
several years of surprise earnings growth partly because rivals
had to suspend production due to rebukes from U.S. healthcare
regulators.
For the second quarter, Fresenius reported group adjusted
net income of 393 million euros ($439 million), topping the
average estimate of 382 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC), the separately
listed kidney dialysis provider controlled by Fresenius,
confirmed it was targeting 15 to 20 percent growth in adjusted
net income this year, helped by a higher reimbursement rate by
U.S. state insurer Medicare.
FMC's second quarter net income rose 22 percent to $294
million, better than the $284 million average estimate in a
Reuters poll.
"Despite unfavorable foreign currency developments and
continuous cost pressure, we are confident we will achieve our
full year guidance," FMC CEO Rice Powell said in a statement.
The company is benefiting from a switch to cheaper anaemia
treatment Mircera, provided by Roche, at the expense of
Amgen's more expensive drug Epogen.
Fresenius and FMC were originally due to report second
quarter results on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.8962 euros)
