By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, May 3
Fresenius on Wednesday toned up its earnings guidance
for the year as demand for recently launched generic infusion
drugs continued to grow at higher-than-expected rates.
For 2017, it now expects adjusted net income to grow by 19
to 21 percent, excluding the effect of currency swings, compared
with a previous target for a 17 to 20 percent gain, to be shored
up later this year by market launches of more than 10 products
that have lost patent protection.
That excludes one-off charges of about 50 million euros
expected from the last week's deals to acquire U.S. generic
drugmaker Akorn Inc for $4.75 billion and the
biosimilars arm of Germany's Merck KGaA and another 50
million euros in planned expenditures to build the Merck
business later this year.
First-quarter adjusted net income jumped 28 percent to 457
million euros ($500 million), bolstered by recently launched
drugs and the acquisition of Spanish hospital chain Quironsalud,
coming in above the average estimate of 422 million euros in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
The shares were seen 1.5 percent higher in pre-market trades
ahead of the 0700 GMT market open, amid an overall German stock
market that was indicated slightly lower.
Separately listed subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care
, which derives about three quarters of sales from
North America, posted a 17 percent gain in quarterly adjusted
net income, benefiting from higher reimbursement rates and lower
costs of medicines for dialysis patients.
First-quarter adjusted net income of 249 million euros
excluded a one-off gain of 59 million euros from settling a
dispute with the U.S. Departments of Veterans Affairs and
Justice over outstanding payments.
($1 = 0.9146 euros)
