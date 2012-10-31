BRIEF-FDA removes import ban on several of Hisun Pharma's veterinary medicine ingredients
* Says FDA removes U.S. import ban on its raw materials for veterinary medicine
FRANKFURT Oct 31 German diversified healthcare group Fresenius reported slightly higher than expected adjusted net income on growth at its generic drugs and hospitals divisions.
Adjusted net income in the first nine months of the year rose 21 percent to 682 million euros ($885.09 million), above the average estimate of 675 million euros in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
* Says FDA removes U.S. import ban on its raw materials for veterinary medicine
WASHINGTON, June 3 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday urged the Republican-controlled Congress to complete the job of dismantling Obamacare this summer and move on quickly to another big-ticket item on President Donald Trump's agenda: tax cuts.