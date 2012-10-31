FRANKFURT Oct 31 German diversified healthcare group Fresenius reported slightly higher than expected adjusted net income on growth at its generic drugs and hospitals divisions.

Adjusted net income in the first nine months of the year rose 21 percent to 682 million euros ($885.09 million), above the average estimate of 675 million euros in a Reuters poll.

($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)