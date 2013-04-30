PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 31
May 31 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects second paragraph to show Q1 adj net income was 224 mln eur, not 223 mln)
FRANKFURT, April 30 German diversified healthcare group Fresenius SE posted first-quarter adjusted net income slightly below market expectations on healthcare budget cuts in the United States.
Quarterly adjusted net income gained 12 percent to 224 million euros ($292 million), it said on Tuesday, lower than the consensus estimate of 231 million euros.
Fresenius confirmed it saw 2013 sales growth of 7-10 percent and adjusted net income growth of 7-12 percent, both adjusted for currency swings.
($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
May 31 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 31 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.