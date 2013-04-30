(Corrects second paragraph to show Q1 adj net income was 224 mln eur, not 223 mln)

FRANKFURT, April 30 German diversified healthcare group Fresenius SE posted first-quarter adjusted net income slightly below market expectations on healthcare budget cuts in the United States.

Quarterly adjusted net income gained 12 percent to 224 million euros ($292 million), it said on Tuesday, lower than the consensus estimate of 231 million euros.

Fresenius confirmed it saw 2013 sales growth of 7-10 percent and adjusted net income growth of 7-12 percent, both adjusted for currency swings.

($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)