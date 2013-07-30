FRANKFURT, July 30 German diversified healthcare group Fresenius SE raised its 2013 profit outlook, citing positive growth prospects for the second half of the year.

The company said on Tuesday it now expects net income to rise by between 11 percent and 14 percent, excluding exchange rate effects and integration costs for the acquired Fenwal business. Previously it saw its profit rising between 7 percent and 12 percent.

In the three months through June, adjusted net profit rose about 10 percent to 258 million euros ($342 million), falling slightly short of consensus in a Reuters poll of 264 million euros.

($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)