FRANKFURT, July 30 German diversified healthcare
group Fresenius SE raised its 2013 profit outlook,
citing positive growth prospects for the second half of the
year.
The company said on Tuesday it now expects net income to
rise by between 11 percent and 14 percent, excluding exchange
rate effects and integration costs for the acquired Fenwal
business. Previously it saw its profit rising between 7 percent
and 12 percent.
In the three months through June, adjusted net profit rose
about 10 percent to 258 million euros ($342 million), falling
slightly short of consensus in a Reuters poll of 264 million
euros.
