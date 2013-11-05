(Repeats for technical reasons, with no changes to text)
FRANKFURT Nov 5 German diversified healthcare
group Fresenius SE confirmed its outlook for 2013 as
it reported nine-month sales up 9 percent at constant currency
rates.
The company said on Tuesday it still expects 2013 net income
to rise by between 11 percent and 14 percent, excluding exchange
rate effects and integration costs for the acquired Fenwal
business.
Adjusted net profit rose 12 percent at constant currencies
to 753 million euros ($1.02 billion) in the nine months through
September, beating consensus in a Reuters poll of 738 million
euros.
($1 = 0.7402 euros)
