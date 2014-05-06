FRANKFURT May 6 German diversified healthcare
group Fresenius SE posted slower earnings growth than
expected, hurt by weak overseas currencies and a drop in sales
of a blood volume substitute product.
Quarterly adjusted net income rose 2 percent to 228 million
euros ($316 million), it said on Tuesday, lower than the
consensus estimate of 244 million euros in a Reuters poll.
The group, which controls dialysis provider Fresenius
Medical Care, said it still expected adjusted net
income to increase by 2-5 percent, excluding the effect of
currency swings.
Sales of a blood volume substitute called HES, which is
given after blood loss, declined after regulators advised
physicians to use it sparingly.
($1 = 0.7205 Euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)