FRANKFURT May 6 German diversified healthcare group Fresenius SE posted slower earnings growth than expected, hurt by weak overseas currencies and a drop in sales of a blood volume substitute product.

Quarterly adjusted net income rose 2 percent to 228 million euros ($316 million), it said on Tuesday, lower than the consensus estimate of 244 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The group, which controls dialysis provider Fresenius Medical Care, said it still expected adjusted net income to increase by 2-5 percent, excluding the effect of currency swings.

Sales of a blood volume substitute called HES, which is given after blood loss, declined after regulators advised physicians to use it sparingly. ($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)