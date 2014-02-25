(Fixes typo in headline)
BAD HOMBURG, Germany Feb 25 German diversified
healthcare group Fresenius is open to making further
big takeovers if an opportunity presents itself, the company
told journalists after publishing 2013 financial results on
Tuesday.
Fresenius in September agreed to buy most of
Rhoen-Klinikum's hospitals for 3.07 billion euros
($4.2 billion), cementing its position as Germany's largest
private-sector hospitals operator.
Also, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters last
week that Fresenius was considering making a bid for the medical
nutrition unit of France's Danone in what could be a 4
billion euro deal.
($1 = 0.7285 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Maria Sheahan;
Editing by Edward Taylor)