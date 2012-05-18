FRANKFURT May 18 Fresenius postponed
the publication of its full takeover offer for German hospital
operator Rhoen-Klinikum until next week, citing
prolonged consultations with regulators.
The assessment and approval procedures with German financial
watchdog BaFin were still ongoing, a Fresenius spokesman told
Reuters on Friday.
German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius had said it would
likely put forth the detailed takeover offer on Friday, having
filed the documents with BaFin on May 4.
The publication would mark the beginning of the offer
period, which will be closely followed because Fresenius needs
90 percent shareholder approval for its 22.50 euros per share
cash offer.
That is a premium of 52 percent over the last close before
the takeover plans were made public.
Fresenius last month unveiled plans to take over Rhoen for
3.1 billion euros ($3.94 billion), which would make it by far
the largest private-sector operator of German hospitals.
Rhoen-Klinikum's founder and chairman Eugen Muench, who
controls 12.45 percent of the group's shares, supports the
transaction but Rhoen's management has said it would first have
to assess the full offer before passing judgment.
($1=0.7869 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Ludwig Burger;
Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)