* Perrigo Company Plc says CEO John Hendrickson's FY 2016 total compensation was $5.8 million - SEC filing
FRANKFURT Aug 1 Fresenius will this month decide whether it will make another overture to Rhoen-Klinikum shareholders and renew its attempt to create a dominant private hospital operator in Germany.
Earlier on Wednesday, German generic drugmaker and hospitals operator Fresenius said it remained convinced of the merits of combining Rhoen-Klinikum with Fresenius hospitals unit Helios.
In presentation slides posted later on Wednesday on its website, Fresenius said it was "assessing options to combine Helios with Rhoen-Klinikum AG - expect to take a decision in August".
Fresenius in June failed to win enough shareholder backing for its planned takeover of Rhoen after unlisted peer Asklepios, controlled by founder Bernard Broermann, snapped up a 5 percent stake in Rhoen. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
