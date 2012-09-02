FRANKFURT, Sept 2 Healthcare conglomerate
Fresenius dropped plans to renew its 3.1 billion euro
offer for hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum, German
paper Die Welt reported, citing unidentified people in the
finance industry.
The firm's management and supervisory board decided that the
opposition of shareholder Asklepios made it
impossible to run the company properly, the newspaper reported.
In April, Fresenius made its initial offer for Rhoen, but
after Asklepios took a 5 percent stake in Rhoen, Fresenius
failed to reach the 90 percent threshold it had set itself for
the bid.
Rhoen's bylaws require approval of more than 90 percent of
shareholders if it wants to change its equity capital or take
other major strategic decisions.
Asklepios subsequently made it more difficult for Fresenius
to reach those 90 percent by saying it planned to buy more than
10 percent in Rhoen Klinikum.
Sources had told Reuters in August, without revealing the
value of a possible new bid, that Fresenius had been willing to
settle for 50 percent of Rhoen plus one share, which at least
would give it access to Rhoen's dividend.
But an unidentified source with knowledge of the matter told
Die Welt that Fresenius then realized that a stable leadership
of the company would not be possible with less than 90 percent
ownership, leading it to drop its plans.
A spokesman for Fresenius declined to comment.